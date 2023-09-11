The Big Storage Mistake You're Making With Coffee Cake

Few things hit the spot better than a moist, buttery coffee cake, whether it's eaten with your morning cup of joe or as an evening treat. And as anyone who's noshed on this cinnamon-infused dessert will know, it doesn't take long for coffee cake to go bad, especially if it isn't stored properly. If you leave your coffee cake on the counter uncovered, or inadequately covered, it's a big mistake.

In general, coffee cake lasts a few days to a week — though it's typically at its softest and sweetest right after it's made. Melted butter is key for moist coffee cake, but this dessert tends to get drier over time. If you want to prevent coffee cake from getting stale for as long as possible, storing it in an airtight Tupperware is your best bet. That should keep the freshness and flavor for around two to three days at room temperature. Keeping it out of sunlight is crucial, and covering the cake in plastic wrap beforehand can also help preserve it.

Placing the coffee cake in a well-sealed container and putting it in the refrigerator can further prolong its shelf life. Coffee cake can last up to a week in the fridge, though it's worth noting that the cold could cause it to dry out, even if it's still technically good to eat. Tightly sealing the cake can help it maintain its moisture in the refrigerator, but mileage may vary.