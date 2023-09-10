Wild Vs Normal Blueberries: What's The Difference?

Is there anything you can't add blueberries to? They're so easy to pop in tasty blueberry muffins, add flavor to smoothies, and make the perfect fruit pies — or if you love them enough, you just eat them plain straight out of the package. Even if you consider yourself to be a blueberry aficionado, you might not realize that there are actually multiple variations of the small blue fruit.

In particular, the wild blueberries you might have seen in the frozen section are actually a distinct variety of berry with their own characteristics that deviate from their traditional blueberry cousins. At first, you might assume "wild" is just a naming convention, but there truly are major differences between wild and traditional blueberries. Wild blueberries still are blueberries of course, but where they deviate from traditional blueberries comes down to a number of factors including size, how they're grown, and potential health benefits.