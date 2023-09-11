Two Ways To Craft A PB&J Inspired Frozen Yogurt

Creating a PB&J frozen yogurt at home is simple and offers a wonderful balance of nostalgia and innovation. There are two basic methods: You can start with a peanut butter base and add a jammy, fruity element, or you can start with a fruit-flavored yogurt and round it out with peanut buttery goodness. From there, the options are endless.

You can dress up your frozen yogurt as if you're making a sundae. Add strawberry sauce and fresh berries to a bowl of peanut butter yogurt, or top strawberry yogurt with peanut butter sauce and crumbled butterfingers, for an easy and comforting dessert.

If you want to take it a step further and incorporate the flavors in the yogurt itself, try making a swirl of contrasting flavor. If you have an ice cream maker, whip up some peanut butter or strawberry yogurt, and as soon as it gets to the soft-but-set stage, transfer it to a flat chilled dish. Layer the yogurt with ribbons of jam, fruit sauce, or, alternately, softened peanut butter. This also works with store-bought frozen yogurt, if you allow it to soften slightly. If the swirl is gently stirred into the yogurt an elegant marbled pattern emerges. If you don't stir at all you'll have more distinct ripples of flavor. Leave in the freezer to set, and then scoop and enjoy!