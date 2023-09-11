Two Ways To Craft A PB&J Inspired Frozen Yogurt
Creating a PB&J frozen yogurt at home is simple and offers a wonderful balance of nostalgia and innovation. There are two basic methods: You can start with a peanut butter base and add a jammy, fruity element, or you can start with a fruit-flavored yogurt and round it out with peanut buttery goodness. From there, the options are endless.
You can dress up your frozen yogurt as if you're making a sundae. Add strawberry sauce and fresh berries to a bowl of peanut butter yogurt, or top strawberry yogurt with peanut butter sauce and crumbled butterfingers, for an easy and comforting dessert.
If you want to take it a step further and incorporate the flavors in the yogurt itself, try making a swirl of contrasting flavor. If you have an ice cream maker, whip up some peanut butter or strawberry yogurt, and as soon as it gets to the soft-but-set stage, transfer it to a flat chilled dish. Layer the yogurt with ribbons of jam, fruit sauce, or, alternately, softened peanut butter. This also works with store-bought frozen yogurt, if you allow it to soften slightly. If the swirl is gently stirred into the yogurt an elegant marbled pattern emerges. If you don't stir at all you'll have more distinct ripples of flavor. Leave in the freezer to set, and then scoop and enjoy!
Ways to add extra elements and ideas
The addition of plump, juicy raspberries, or perhaps sliced strawberries and blueberries, further elevates the experience, and you can stir them right into the softened-yogurt base before adding the ripple of flavor. Adding some crumbled Butterfingers gives caramelized undertones and a crunchy texture: As you gently fold in the crumbles, a captivating mix of creaminess and crunch emerges, invoking happy memories of childhood.
Experiment with other ways to include the peanut element — fold peanut brittle, peanut butter cups, or small salted peanuts into the frozen yogurt. Similarly, with the jelly element, you can use traditional grape jelly, or you can use any fruity sauce, jelly, or jam that you prefer. You can make a peanut butter sauce to drizzle over the top or layer into the base. Combine two tablespoons of honey or maple syrup with one spoonful of crunchy or smooth peanut butter in a bowl and microwave for just 10-20 seconds. You can also make a fruity sauce by cooking two cups of your chosen berries with half a cup of sugar. You can make your dessert as simple or as loaded as you choose!
Consider experimenting with other childhood sandwich combinations beyond PB&J. A fusion of peanut butter and marshmallow swirled into the base recalls a Fluffernutter sandwich. The pairing of peanut butter and banana, reminiscent of Elvis Presley's favorite sandwich, creates a creamy, nutty, and fruity frozen treat.