Starbucks' Timing Of Firing A Pro-Union Worker For Alleged Theft Is A Little Sus

After working at Starbucks for nearly three decades, one former employee is suddenly out of work. According to a press release shared with Mashed by Starbucks Workers United, Logan Matthews was first hired 26 years ago at an event where former CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, was present. During his long tenure at the company, Matthews worked at 50 different Starbucks locations nationwide and assisted with the opening of eight new stores. Matthews seemed like a valued and trusted employee, so what was the reason for his recent abrupt firing? Supposedly, money went missing from the store Matthews was working at during one of his closing shifts, back on July 26.

However, the company let him go in September, just two days after his store formally filed to unionize and Matthews came forward as a union leader. Timing is everything, and in this case, it may say something suspicious about Starbucks' priorities.

This incident comes on the heels of many former Starbucks employees filing charges against the corporation with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), alleging unfair labor practices. Since December 2021, over 200 former Starbucks employees have reported being let go from the company after union activity. Alicia Flores is one of these employees; she worked at Starbucks for seven years before getting fired via a voicemail message. She calls Starbucks' union-busting strategy "psychological warfare," telling The Guardian, "Starbucks doesn't know what this is doing to people's mental health, and it's kind of ironic because the company prides itself on being pro-mental health."