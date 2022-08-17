The Starbucks Union Battle Just Took An Unexpected Turn

As the world's most successful coffee chain, Starbucks has come a long way from its first cafe in Seattle, Washington back in 1971. Generating $24.6 billion in net revenue in 2021, Starbucks has seen a steady increase in sales over the past decade (via Statista) — impressive given the number of restaurant closures due to the pandemic. The company spent $305.1 million on advertising in 2021, a factor contributing to Starbucks scoring 77 in the "American Customer Satisfaction Index" among other quick service restaurants. To put that into perspective, the highest score in 2022 was 83 for Chick-fil-A, and Starbucks' closest competitor, Dunkin', scored 74.

In an employee-driven market, where there are two available jobs for every person, employees at the nation's largest companies, like Amazon, Apple, and Starbucks, feel empowered to unionize (via CNBC). Among the almost 9,000 corporate-owned cafes in the U.S., only 216 voted to unionize (per Reuters). According to the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), a global federation of labor unions representing over 12 million working people, unions give power to individual employees. They allow working people to band together to call for better workplace conditions and negotiate salaries and benefits without fearing retaliation.

The democratic process involved in voting whether or not the 216 Starbucks will unionize took an unexpected turn on August 15, potentially delaying proceedings.