The Sweet Ingredient That Soothes Your Tongue When You Burn It
Burnt your tongue on scorching hot coffee? Have no fear, there exists an ingredient that comes to the rescue: honey.
A tongue burn or thermal injury occurs when the sensitive tissues of the tongue are exposed to excessive heat. While it may seem like an odd ingredient to reach for when dealing with a burning mouth, coating the tongue in honey will diffuse that oral inferno. According to Healthline, it's safe to use on 1st-degree burns.
Honey provides relief by creating a physical barrier between the damaged cells and the oral environment, reducing further irritation while offering a mild soothing effect. Honey's complex composition introduces soothing enzymes and natural antioxidants, hastening the healing process. Its antibacterial properties arise from its low water content and acidic pH, creating an inhospitable environment for bacteria and microbes. This has made honey a traditional remedy for wound care, and even internal ailments.
If looking to up the ante, reach for medical-grade or Manuka honey. Manuka honey is made up of bees from New Zealand that tend to pollinate the native Leptospermum scoparium bush, otherwise known as the Tea Tree (according to WebMD). Ensure that no allergy concerns are present before applying. If allergies are an issue, simply reach for sugar; it can have the same soothing effects on tongue burns.
Honeycomb is another medicinal ingredient
Honeycomb is a unique structure created by honeybees, primarily from wax secreted by worker bees. It's a remarkable feat of nature, and an essential component of a beehive's architecture. Interestingly, honeycomb isn't only significant in its structural role. Just like honey's capacity to alleviate a burnt tongue, honeycomb also possesses health benefits.
Studies suggest that these same attributes extend to the honeycomb itself, not just the honey. Consuming honeycomb in moderation may be good for you because it is filled with antioxidants and carbohydrates. Additionally, the beeswax of a honeycomb contain chains of fatty acids and alcohols that can be used to fight against heart disease, according to a study from the National Library of Medicine.
As mentioned in the advertising for Honey Nut Cheerios, honey does help lower cholesterol. Its antioxidants help dilate arteries connected to the heart. It's also simply tasty, and the waxy parts can be chewy, almost akin to bubble gum. So, savor the essence of honeycomb, knowing that you're not only indulging one of nature's confectionery masterpieces but also reaping potential health rewards. Just remember to exercise moderation, and monitor any potential stomach discomfort.