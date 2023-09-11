The Sweet Ingredient That Soothes Your Tongue When You Burn It

Burnt your tongue on scorching hot coffee? Have no fear, there exists an ingredient that comes to the rescue: honey.

A tongue burn or thermal injury occurs when the sensitive tissues of the tongue are exposed to excessive heat. While it may seem like an odd ingredient to reach for when dealing with a burning mouth, coating the tongue in honey will diffuse that oral inferno. According to Healthline, it's safe to use on 1st-degree burns.

Honey provides relief by creating a physical barrier between the damaged cells and the oral environment, reducing further irritation while offering a mild soothing effect. Honey's complex composition introduces soothing enzymes and natural antioxidants, hastening the healing process. Its antibacterial properties arise from its low water content and acidic pH, creating an inhospitable environment for bacteria and microbes. This has made honey a traditional remedy for wound care, and even internal ailments.

If looking to up the ante, reach for medical-grade or Manuka honey. Manuka honey is made up of bees from New Zealand that tend to pollinate the native Leptospermum scoparium bush, otherwise known as the Tea Tree (according to WebMD). Ensure that no allergy concerns are present before applying. If allergies are an issue, simply reach for sugar; it can have the same soothing effects on tongue burns.