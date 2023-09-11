Apparently, You Can Make A Whole Cookie From A Ben & Jerry's Pint

Truly, is there anything better than a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream? The classic brand is constantly coming up with new and innovative flavors, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough has been a staple since it was first introduced in 1984. But did you know that the cookie dough chunks in your favorite pint can actually be turned into a warm and gooey chocolate chip cookie?

One crafty TikTok user decided that eating the cookie dough wasn't enough — they wanted to try and see if it would actually bake. Ben & Jerry's cookie dough is safe to eat as is — they even published the recipe to show how to make the raw dough in case you ever want to enjoy it in a non-ice-cream capacity. But if you're more in the mood for a warm treat rather than a chilled one, it's pretty easy to transform your pint of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough into a whole cookie.