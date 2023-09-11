Apparently, You Can Make A Whole Cookie From A Ben & Jerry's Pint
Truly, is there anything better than a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream? The classic brand is constantly coming up with new and innovative flavors, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough has been a staple since it was first introduced in 1984. But did you know that the cookie dough chunks in your favorite pint can actually be turned into a warm and gooey chocolate chip cookie?
One crafty TikTok user decided that eating the cookie dough wasn't enough — they wanted to try and see if it would actually bake. Ben & Jerry's cookie dough is safe to eat as is — they even published the recipe to show how to make the raw dough in case you ever want to enjoy it in a non-ice-cream capacity. But if you're more in the mood for a warm treat rather than a chilled one, it's pretty easy to transform your pint of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough into a whole cookie.
Want to use a pint to make a cookie?
All you really need to take your pint from frozen to a chewy and chocolatey cookie is an oven and a spoon. TikTok user @gabesco begins by preheating his oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, then gets to work on his pint with a spoon. He digs through and removes all of the little chunks of cookie dough from the pint, eating the vanilla ice cream along the way. Finally, he combines all of the dough bits and forms them into a cookie shape before baking it for 12 minutes. The result is a chocolate chip cookie that he admits looks better than he expected.
@gabesco
Where the internet seems to think this hack goes wrong is in his choice to eat the ice cream while digging out all of the cookie dough. The top comment, with over 40,000 likes, passionately says, "U WERE SUPPOSED TO SAVE THE ICE CREAM TO EAT WITH THE WARM COOKIE." Others definitely agree, writing, "bake the cookie & put it on top of the ice cream while it's still gooey." If you're in the mood to try this out, definitely save that leftover ice cream for later.