How Business At The Capri Is Doing After Kitchen Nightmares

Though the premise of "Kitchen Nightmares" is Gordon Ramsay helping restaurants get back on their feet, some businesses have unfortunately dug themselves too deep a hole. Such was the case for The Capri, located in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles. The Capri was featured on "Kitchen Nightmares" back in 2011, and Ramsay criticized the restaurant's filthy kitchen equipment, a dining room furnished with dusty light coverings, and tables "littered with stale, disgusting gum". He also encountered vegetables that had gone bad and expired chicken, forcing the restaurant to cancel all chicken-based orders.

At the time, the eatery served frozen food that got reheated in a microwave, and both the staff and the budget were being stretched impossibly thin. Ramsay helped get the restaurant cleaned up, while also making some serious edits to The Capri's menu. He even taught the staff a homemade meatball recipe so they could get away from using frozen, premade food. Within a few months of the restaurant being featured on TV, its sales had increased by 20%, and customer reviews were improving. Sadly, as we've seen happen with countless restaurants from "Kitchen Nightmares," the success was short-lived.