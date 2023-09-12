Paul Hollywood's Blueberry Muffin Video Is Frankly Bizarre

Paul Hollywood is everyone's favorite bread and pastry stickler from "The Great British Baking Show." His handshakes are legendary and he's known around the world for his book "100 Great Breads." Although he may at times come off as intimidating as a judge, he's really goofy at heart, and his personality shines through most when he's in his element baking.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel for his series "Paul's Easy Bakes," Paul shows viewers his recipe and process for making what he claims are the "most delicious" blueberry muffins. There's no doubt that these muffins are probably incredible if Hollywood is the baker behind them, but the way he actually goes about baking them is truly bizarre. The video starts off innocuously, with Hollywood introducing the first set of ingredients that are needed for his muffin base — this includes flour, baking powder, salt, caster sugar, and diced unsalted butter. He combines all of these after preheating his oven, and this is where it gets funky. Instead of mixing these components with a stand mixer, he dives right in with his hands, smushing the butter into the dry ingredients.