Why French Fries Are The Worst Leftover Food

There's no doubt that hot and crispy french fries are one of the most beloved foods in the U.S. In fact, Americans consume 4.5 billion pounds per year, and there's even a designated day for the fried potato — July 13th. As wonderful as french fries taste, the leftovers are a bland and soggy mess with a gritty texture. How can something so crispy and delicious turn into the flavor of cardboard just because it got cold? The answer lies in one word: chemistry.

French fries are primarily made of starch, which comes in the form of tiny crystals inside the potatoes. As the fries heat up, the crystals hydrate and make the french fry fluffy. As they cool, the texture changes, because the water leaves the crystals and enters the crust of the french fry, which is why they become soggy and flavorless. Heat helps enhance the flavor of food, which is another reason cold french fries are so undesirable. Leftover fries also lose their smell, which is one of the main reasons they taste so good to begin with.