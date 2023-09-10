The Sweet And Salty Snack That's Perfect For Movie Nights

Movie night just isn't the same without an oversized bucket of popcorn. What could be better than listening to (and smelling) popcorn pop as the opening credits roll across the TV or theater screen? Popcorn has become so synonymous with watching movies that there are now tons of flavors to choose from, like butter, caramel, or cheese toppings. No matter the flavor you choose, there is one sweet addition that pairs as perfectly with popcorn as the marriage of peanut butter and jelly. It's chocolate.

Chocolate and salt are perfect for each other. Sweet and salty are two of the five flavor profiles, and perhaps no other combination is as decadent as this one. Salt naturally enhances the flavor of chocolate and counteracts the bitterness of the cocoa. And, out of all the chocolate treats that pair so well with popcorn, M&M's may just be the perfect match.

M&M's have an outer shell that melts only slightly when mixed in with hot popcorn so that it doesn't leave a gooey mess on your hands. Not only do they add sweetness to your favorite snack, but they also add bright colors that just make movie nights more fun. The makers of M&M's have paid attention to this trend and have tried two new snacks: M&M's-flavored popcorn and popcorn-flavored M&M's.