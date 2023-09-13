A Dash Of Cinnamon Makes All The Difference In Chicken Noodle Soup

If any soup were known to embody calm, cozy contentment, it would be chicken noodle. We crave those feelings more than ever around this time of year as we ease out of our summer tank tops and into the turtlenecks of fall. Wishing to boost your usual chicken soup formula for an added depth of flavor that makes your soup extra comforting? Consider cinnamon. Everyone from Food Network celebrities to home chefs swear by the sweet surprise that a bit of cinnamon can add.

Cinnamon comes from the inner bark of the tree genus cinnamomum, so the powdered spice delivers obvious earthy, woody elements that add a complexity to an otherwise one-note chicken noodle broth. Cinnamon also has undertones of a sweet finish. Let a pinch of the spice simmer through your pot of chicken noodle soup, and you'll have, as Food Network Chef Anne Burrell calls it, one of her "super-secret flavor weapons" for chicken soup this fall.

You may know the two types of cinnamon that home chefs usually reach for are cassia and Ceylon, but it's cassia cinnamon that is most commonly found in your local grocery store. Cassia is less expensive, plus it gives a more potent, spicy flavor profile compared with Ceylon's flowery notes. However, either will elevate even a notoriously bland chicken noodle soup for good. Cinnamon also offers a health-benefitting compound called cinnamaldehyde, which can improve your health in ways you may not have known (via Healthline).