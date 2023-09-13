Aldi's Mexi Cali Style Chicken Patties Are Hilariously Cat Approved

Though the purpose of u/TheGoldenChow's post in the Aldi subreddit was to ask a question about chicken, an adorable furry friend ended up stealing the show instead. Perhaps giving its nod of approval, a curious cat posed in the background of a photo featuring Aldi's Kirkwood Mexi Cali Style chicken patties. Upon spotting the feline, animal-loving Reddit users shifted their attention towards the kitten. "The cat wants a taste," wrote one user. Another joked about the legality of sharing the cat's photo. "Did your cat give you permission to post their likeness on this Aldi sub?" they wrote.

So, should OP offer the enquiring cat a bite of chicken? Because small quantities of chicken are safe for house cats, your first instinct may be yes. However, this question can't be answered entirely without researching the other ingredients in this Aldi product — red onion, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, cilantro, and roasted red peppers. Of these, the only thing cats can safely snack on is red pepper. Contrary to popular belief, dairy is hard on a cat's stomach, and onions are poisonous, potentially affecting the liver, lungs, and kidneys. Jalapenos, while not toxic, could cause negative reactions due to their heat, and while cilantro is safe, there's really no benefit to giving it to a cat.

Now that this question has been answered, it's time to return to the Reddit thread to discuss a couple more.