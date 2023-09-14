How McDonald's Elevates Its English Muffins, Per A Former Employee

When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, McDonald's Egg McMuffin stands a league above the rest, with many ranking it as the best fast food breakfast sandwich. Sure, you can try to make the Egg McMuffin at home, but have you ever wondered why it doesn't taste quite the same? Well, it turns out it's because McDonald's manufactures its own English muffins for its meals.

Mike Haracz, a former chef at McDonald's, took to TikTok to explain how the company elevates its popular breakfast item. It turns out you can't go to your local Walmart or Trader Joe's and buy the same muffins that McDonald's uses. He explained, "The English muffin that McDonald's uses is their own recipe. The manufacturers make it specifically for McDonald's because they are so big they can buy as much of that as they want."

So, you won't be finding McDonald's brand English muffins in the store any time soon. It turns out that Haracz is indeed correct. The manufacturer Fresh Start Bakeries makes all of McDonald's muffins as well as other ingredients. With 27 factories, the manufacturer has been a part of McDonald's success since the 1960s, but the restaurant chain just doesn't stop at the bread.