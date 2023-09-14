How McDonald's Elevates Its English Muffins, Per A Former Employee
When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, McDonald's Egg McMuffin stands a league above the rest, with many ranking it as the best fast food breakfast sandwich. Sure, you can try to make the Egg McMuffin at home, but have you ever wondered why it doesn't taste quite the same? Well, it turns out it's because McDonald's manufactures its own English muffins for its meals.
Mike Haracz, a former chef at McDonald's, took to TikTok to explain how the company elevates its popular breakfast item. It turns out you can't go to your local Walmart or Trader Joe's and buy the same muffins that McDonald's uses. He explained, "The English muffin that McDonald's uses is their own recipe. The manufacturers make it specifically for McDonald's because they are so big they can buy as much of that as they want."
So, you won't be finding McDonald's brand English muffins in the store any time soon. It turns out that Haracz is indeed correct. The manufacturer Fresh Start Bakeries makes all of McDonald's muffins as well as other ingredients. With 27 factories, the manufacturer has been a part of McDonald's success since the 1960s, but the restaurant chain just doesn't stop at the bread.
How McDonald's makes its egg mcmuffins
According to Mike Haracz, you'll want to broil your muffin for texture. However, you shouldn't use a toaster to broil both sides. Instead, use your frying pan, as you will want one side slightly crispy and the other side soft. Likewise, you may want to let your warmed muffin sit for a bit to replicate one you might get from your local McDonald's.
Replying to @chevelle215 Why #McDonalds #EnglishMuffins are different. #mcdonaldssecrets #mcdonaldslife #McDonaldsSecret #EnglishMuffin #englishmuffinsandwich #englishmuffinssandwich #mcdonaldsbreakfast #mcdonaldsmcmuffin #McMuffin #eggMcMuffin #eggmcmuffinsausage #eggmcmuffins #sausagemcmuffin #sausagemcmuffinwithegg
McDonald's cheese is also a recipe unique to the company, as the company's chef Jessica Foust explained to Business Insider. While the chain used liquid margarine for its Egg McMuffins for a number of years, it made the swap to real butter in 2015 as part of a revamp. According to Foust, the Golden Arches made the change due to the taste. As part of its assembly, McDonald's workers baste the McMuffin in liquid butter for taste.
If you've ever wondered how McDonald's makes its eggs into perfect circles, it uses an egg ring to hold the freshly cracked egg in place while it cooks. The actual assembly process is fairly simple, but as you can see, there are a few extra steps you can take if you're trying to replicate McDonald's formula as closely as possible. It may not taste the same, but at least now, you know why.