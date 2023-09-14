The Texas Roadhouse Hack You Need To Know For Cheaper Salads

TikTok has no shortage of restaurant hacks available for those looking to try secret menu items, save a bit of money, or just try something new at their favorite establishments. One such hack which comes courtesy of a Texas Roadhouse employee on the video-sharing platform, allows patrons of the steakhouse chain to get a smaller salad portion at a cheaper price.

According to the TikToker, many Texas Roadhouse patrons are unable to finish their large entree salads, as they come in giant bowls that leave them so stuffed there's no room for dessert. To remedy this, simply order a kid's meal protein of your choice, and ask for it to come with a kid's salad. Adding a salad to your kid's meal does cost a small ancillary charge, but it saves exponentially more money than you'd be spending on a full-sized dinner salad, allowing you the opportunity to finish your meal and have room left over to split a cheesecake with your dining partner.