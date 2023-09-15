Why Canned Goods Are Shaped Like Cylinders, According To Science

People have been around for a long time. There are reasons for nearly everything we do. However, many of those reasons have become lost to the ages, and we just continue doing things out of habit or tradition. A prime example is the can. Have you ever stopped to wonder why it is cylindrical? Is there a purpose behind the design, or is it just something that looked good and stuck?

There are several reasons why food, whether it is soda or soup or SpaghettiOs, is packaged in cans. Your first thought may be that cans are easy to hold or because they stack neatly since the bottoms of cans fit inside the tops. While these are solid reasons, plenty of other shapes are easy to grip and stack as well. The real reasons for a cylindrical design are based on science rather than aesthetics or even functionality. Therefore, they have remained unchanged since their invention in the early 1800s.