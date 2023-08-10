The Sturdy Reason Some Canned Goods Are Ribbed

At first glance, you may think that all canned foods are created equal, as far as their containers are concerned. However, once you peel off the label you will quickly see that there is a lot more that goes into the making of a seemingly simple can. For instance, if you stand a regular coffee tin beside that of a can of beans, you will see that the smooth aluminum surface of the coffee can doesn't have the same ribbing along the middle as the bean can. This wavy difference is no mistake; it has everything to do with strengthening the stability of the can.

For example, a soda can is made of a thin, smooth, aluminum material that can be easily dented if held tightly or dropped on the ground — in fact, the latter scenario could cause the can to burst. However, certain sauce, fruit, vegetable, and soup tins are designed specifically with horizontal ridges along the middle to help make the can sturdier. To explain this packaging technique in relation to the design of corrugated cardboard: The zig-zagged cardboard that lines the inside of most box packages is made to increase the strength of the box while also creating air pockets to keep the overall packaging light. Likewise, the ridges on food cans help to protect the tins from normal bumping around, especially during transportation from the manufacturer to their destination. Let's see how these ribbed features further help to increase the integrity of your canned goods.