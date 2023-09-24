Stir-Fried Peanut Butter Chicken Recipe

When you're craving Asian takeout but don't feel like dialing it in or waiting for delivery, you're in luck: Most stir-fry recipes are reasonably quick and easy to make, and this peanut butter chicken recipe is no exception. In fact, when it comes to flavor profiles, it checks practically all the boxes: sweet, sour, salty, and umami, too.

"I love the combination of sweetness, creaminess, and umami in this dish," says recipe developer Catherine Brookes. "It's so delicious and tastes just like takeout!" This chicken stir-fry takes just 40 minutes to make, and the result is a fusion-style dish that Brookes says has elements of Thai and Chinese cuisine. Just don't cut corners when it comes time to prepare the meal — you want to make sure you include all the elements, although there are a couple of ingredients that Brookes says are particularly important. "The chili and lime are 2 key ingredients here as the spicy, zingy flavors balance so well with the rich creaminess of the rest of the dish," Brookes says.