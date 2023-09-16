Why You Should Never Store A Cast Iron Pan With The Lid On

Cast iron pots and pans are durable workhorses that last a lifetime. They can be used with any cooking method and any heat source from an open flame to oven baking. There is a little work that needs to be done to a cast iron pan before it is used, but once it's properly seasoned, it will become your favorite nonstick pan in the kitchen.

There are more pros than cons when it comes to cast iron cookware, but the major drawback is that cast iron will rust if exposed to moisture. Although this is easily repairable, the seasoning will be lost after scrubbing the rust off. The best way to avoid getting moisture on any cast iron pan is to store it away from sources of moisture like a dishwasher, making sure it is thoroughly dry before storing it away, and storing it with the lid off.

If a cast iron pan is stored with the lid on, moisture from the air gets trapped inside the pan and causes it to rust, especially if the pan isn't used for a long time. Rusting can occur even if the pan is well seasoned because of the porous nooks and crannies of cast iron.