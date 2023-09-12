Trader Joe's Fall Items That Will Have You Feeling Cozy In The Kitchen

Nothing spells autumn weather quite like the latest offerings at Trader Joe's. While the change in leaves and drop in temperature will make you glad the hot brutal summers have passed, feel free to turn your kitchen into a cozy hideaway. Thanksgiving may be the season's main course but think of some of these items as an appetizer to tide you over and get you in the fall spirit.

As one would expect with Trader Joe's latest offerings, there's plenty of pumpkin on display in various different offerings, but for apple fans (no, we're not talking about the electronics company), there are a few items that you may enjoy as well. Both seasonal fruits are the stars of the grocery chain's fall lineup. To set a cozy mood, you can expect plenty of warm drinks, maybe a candle, and items to satisfy that sweet tooth of yours. If you're a big fan of fall's spooky season, there are a couple of haunts to revive your Halloween spirit into a full-swing monster mash. Let's take a look at what Trader Joe's has to offer customers this fall.