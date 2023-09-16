The Perfect Egg Substitute In Meatballs Is Mashed Potatoes

Who doesn't love a meatball? Whether coated in marinara, sandwiched in a hoagie roll for a meatball sub, or eaten alone, these delicious minced meat treats are a global favorite. To get meatballs to take on their spherical shape, however, many recipes call for using eggs as a binder — but there are numerous reasons you might not want to include eggs in your meatball recipe. For example, you or a loved one may be allergic to eggs, which, according to the FDA, is one of the most common food allergies. Alternately, you may get a bit squeamish when working with raw eggs, or you might be out of eggs at the moment. Thankfully, mashed potatoes work as an excellent egg substitute for meatballs.

The function of egg in meatballs has very little to do with flavor and more to do with its binding properties, similar to why you might use breadcrumbs in meatloaf or burgers: to help everything hold together. On the other hand, mashed potatoes don't only work as an excellent binder due to their high starch content; they also add depth of flavor. This is especially true when they're prepared with cream and butter. In short, mashed potatoes not only help your meatballs keep their shape but also lend them a rich, delicious creaminess.