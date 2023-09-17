The Fully Cooked Trader Joe's Pork Belly Al Roker Can't Get Enough Of
When beloved television personality Al Roker isn't forecasting the weather on NBC's Today, there's a chance he's walking the aisles of Trader Joe's, stocking up on his favorite items. Roker told "Today" that he shops at Trader Joe's regularly, and there are certain products he swears by. The grocery chain's Fully Cooked Pork Belly has become a staple on Roker's table. This Trader Joe's item takes some of the work out of a labor-intensive dish and lends itself to salads, soups, tacos, and more.
The meat in this frozen entree cooks at a low temperature for 12 hours before making its way to store shelves and, ultimately, to Roker's freezer. In his talk with "Today," Roker said he adorns his Trader Joe's pork belly with the store's Soyaki sauce or barbecue sauce to add flavor. He also heats the meat before placing it under the broiler to add a crisp bite.
Save hours of prep time with Trader Joe's fully pork belly
The Trader Joe's frozen food section is brimming with products that boast quick and easy prep. Al Roker named the chain's Fully Cooked Pork Belly as one of his favorite items, noting that it comes together quickly and he can jazz it up with his favorite sauce.
Cooking pork belly from start to finish is usually an hours-long affair. This cut of meat truly shines when you cook it at low heat for several hours because its high-fat content will gradually impart flavor. That means you're destined to hours of braising or roasting. The biggest mistake people make when making pork belly is cooking it too fast. If you don't have the time to devote to this process, Trader Joe's fully-cooked alternative will do the trick.
The packaging recommends browning the cooked pork belly in a skillet over medium heat until it's crisp and golden. From there, you can slice it up for tacos, add it to a soup, or treat it as the headliner of your meal.