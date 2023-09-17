The Fully Cooked Trader Joe's Pork Belly Al Roker Can't Get Enough Of

The Trader Joe's frozen food section is brimming with products that boast quick and easy prep. Al Roker named the chain's Fully Cooked Pork Belly as one of his favorite items, noting that it comes together quickly and he can jazz it up with his favorite sauce.

Cooking pork belly from start to finish is usually an hours-long affair. This cut of meat truly shines when you cook it at low heat for several hours because its high-fat content will gradually impart flavor. That means you're destined to hours of braising or roasting. The biggest mistake people make when making pork belly is cooking it too fast. If you don't have the time to devote to this process, Trader Joe's fully-cooked alternative will do the trick.

The packaging recommends browning the cooked pork belly in a skillet over medium heat until it's crisp and golden. From there, you can slice it up for tacos, add it to a soup, or treat it as the headliner of your meal.