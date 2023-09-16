The Underrated Bean You Should Use As The Base For Homemade Hummus

Hummus has been around forever – perhaps the first written mention of it is in a 13th-century Syrian cookbook. The classic hummus recipe hasn't changed that much over time; it almost always includes chickpeas, tahini, and olive oil. But it might be time to try a new twist. Let us suggest a new legume to use as a base for your hummus: the white bean. Many purists might argue that if it's not made with chickpeas it's not hummus. Hummus means chickpeas in Arabic, after all. However, whether you call it a purée, a mash, or a dip, a version made with white beans is delicious.

White bean is a term that covers a range of bean varieties, such as cannellini, Great Northern, and navy, to name a few — and all of them will work beautifully in hummus. White bean hummus is just as delicious, and some would say, a better overall dish than that made with chickpeas. When blended, white beans take on a very smooth, creamy texture. Chickpeas on the other hand usually have a slightly sandier texture, particularly if you use canned chickpeas because they have the skin left on. White beans also tend to have a more mild flavor that plays well off of your other ingredients. So if you're looking to switch up your hummus game or you're out of chickpeas, give white beans a try.