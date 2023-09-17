The Fry-Stuffed Pittsburgh Sandwich You Can Multitask With

Pittsburghers love their potatoes — from fries on sandwiches and salads to pierogi at the city's annual Pierogi Festival – they slot neatly into the city's firm working class- and immigrant-influenced culinary history. The fry-stuffed sandwich and its (somewhat fuzzy) origins is a prime example. Legend has it that the sandwich was created for busy truck drivers in Depression-era Pittsburgh so they could eat one-handed on the job. Instead of a sandwich with fries and coleslaw on the side, which would require a seat at the deli counter to consume, you get all of this slapped between two thick slices of Italian bread. It is this perfect multitasking sandwich that turned Pittsburgh into a contender for one of the best sandwich cities in the U.S.

Now, do you want to eat the sandwich while driving? Experience says no. Besides being dangerous — eating or drinking while driving increases your risk of being in a crash — it's super messy. There's no way to neatly (or safely) eat it. It's a big sandwich, and it's filled with unwieldy ingredients and is therefore structurally unsound. It flops over, tomatoes and coleslaw slide out — it's just not a good idea for enjoyable eating or safe driving. But it's still worthy of our admiration and praise.