13 Sausage Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Sometimes you really can't beat a good sausage. From fried breakfasts to pasta dishes, casseroles, and cookouts, the truth is that there is a sausage recipe for all occasions. What's more, there are many varieties of sausages and ways to cook them. You might prefer fresh Italian sausages or hanker after classic breakfast links, for instance, or perhaps you would love nothing better than to chow down on a hot dog. On other days, you will surely want to use British-style bangers to make a traditional toad in the hole. And then there's a whole charcuterie board of salamis and other cured sausages to choose from for your next party.

But how to treat them all? Do you know how best to cook sausages so that they don't burn on the grill? What about turning them into perfectly bitesized party food? And what's the easiest way to serve sausages and spaghetti? Here are some of the most sizzling sausage hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. Quite a few of them will likely become go-to tips you'll never forget.