Refrigerate Condiments To Avoid Illness (And Being Roasted Online)

Ever opened a condiment like relish or honey mustard for the first time and then wondered what to do next? Most packages are labeled with something along the lines of "keep refrigerated after opening" if you're meant to keep it cold, but it seems like some people don't want to listen to that recommendation. It kind of makes sense — why refrigerate condiments that you didn't buy in the refrigerated section of the grocery store — but not keeping your condiments cold can actually be dangerous for both your health and your social reputation.

In a viral TikTok video with over 200,000 likes, the video creator calls out his mother for everything that he claims she doesn't keep refrigerated after opening, and if you have a sensitive stomach, it might make you queasy to watch. The video's creator starts by showing minced garlic then we see pickled eggs, pizza sauce, multiple bottles of ketchup, mayo, and even a variety of cheeses left unrefrigerated. Users in the comments felt no hesitation in roasting the mother for her choices. One commented, "This is why I don't eat at other people's houses." Although some commenters did point out that they noticed condensation droplets on the jar of pizza sauce, so who knows, maybe the food had been refrigerated and this creator is setting his mother up to be roasted.