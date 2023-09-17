Spearing An Egg With A Sparkler Is Both Mesmerizing And Scary

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you speared a sparkler through an egg and lit it? Neither have we, but someone on TikTok did — and the results are pretty surprising. Before diving into this bizarre experiment, it must be said that before you think about trying this at home, it's important to be aware of the safety hazards involved. Do not consume any food that has come into contact with firework particulates, and do not light fireworks in your house.

With those disclaimers out of the way, the video of the sparkler passing through the egg is mesmerizing and a little scary. Conventional wisdom says a spark or flame passing through the liquid center would instantly be doused. However, it keeps burning through the egg. Not only does the sparkler not get snuffed out by the yolk or the tight space in the shell, but it also creates a luminescent red glow that illuminates the egg like a Christmas bulb until the spark emerges from the other side. But what happens to the yolk and egg white after the spark has passed through the center? You might be thinking this is a hack for the perfect fried egg — albeit in an ovular shape — but you'd be wrong.