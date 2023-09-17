How Mangia Mangia Is Doing After Kitchen Nightmares

Sometimes the restaurants Gordon Ramsay visited on "Kitchen Nightmares" were already doomed. Was this the case for Mangia Mangia, an Italian restaurant with a drive-thru window, a bad-tempered head chef, and a bit of an identity crisis?

Ramsay visited the restaurant in Woodland Park, Colorado, on Season 7 of "Kitchen Nightmares." The owner, Julie Watson, was an inexperienced restaurant owner hoping to fill an Italy-sized hole in Woodland Park's local food scene but unfortunately was making all the wrong decisions. Despite Chef Ramsay's help, the failing restaurant still closed for good shortly after the airing of its "Kitchen Nightmares" episode.

During his visit, Chef Ramsay was unimpressed with the restaurant's execution of Italian-American classics like veal piccata and spaghetti and meatballs. He found the food undercooked or served on dirty plateware. "Nothing about this is Italian," Ramsay commented. Most of the food was precooked and microwaved, which Ramsay noted as a major problem. Worsening matters, there appeared to be a drug problem in the kitchen. Ramsay quickly went to the drawing board to help turn Mangia Mangia into the kind of restaurant that would attract customers, working to improve the front-of-house dining experience while giving the kitchen, staff, and menu serious improvements.