Chipotle Adds Carne Asada Quesadilla To Menu, But Only For A While

Carne Asada first made its appearance at Chipotle in 2019. During its debut, an estimated 10 million customers ordered the menu option. Of these, many of them have never tried food from the restaurant.

A month ago, a Chipotle employee revealed Carne Asada's return on the r/Chipotle subreddit. "Me and my coworkers are so happy," they wrote. Commenting customers felt the same, as many were delighted to hear the news. "[It's] my favorite meat at Chipotle. [I'm] excited," one fan shared. "This is the best news I've heard in a long time," wrote another.

In the last few weeks, the news quickly spread through tips from sneaky workers and word of mouth. "I was told a few days ago we were going to start selling Carne Asada starting the 12th!!!" an employee wrote on one thread. On another thread, an employee posted a picture of a box of the product at their store. This proves the hype is real, though it's important to note that Carne Asada will only be available for a limited time.