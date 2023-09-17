The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Quinoa? Not Using A Rice Cooker

Quinoa is one of those ingredients that seems to be everywhere. At least part of its popularity is because it is stacked with more protein and fiber than pasta or grains like rice. While it's seemingly added to every superfood bowl and salad, many people struggle to get quinoa at its most delicious when making it at home. Quinoa can become overcooked and mushy or crunchy and gritty if prepared improperly. How to deal with this myriad of woes? Reach for your rice cooker.

Rice cookers have many uses. As with basmati or jasmine rice, you can cook quinoa in a rice cooker to get it perfectly tender and fluffy every time. That's because rice cookers don't just magically know when rice, or in this case, quinoa, is done. They rely on temperature and sensors to indicate when all of the water has been absorbed into the rice by reaching boiling point. After the rice cooks for a bit, the inside of the cooker gets hotter, and an internal thermometer detects the temperature and stops cooking. That's why you don't need to change the settings for each type of rice and why it will work just as well for making perfect quinoa every time.