False Facts About Bologna You Thought Were True

What comes to mind when you think of bologna? A circle of pink meat with a red band around the exterior, sandwiched between two pieces of white bread with a yellow square of processed cheese? Maybe you grew up in a family that fried their bologna, and you imagine breakfasts with slightly charred pieces of crispy bologna, curled up on the edges and served with eggs. Or, perhaps you have no fond childhood memories that include bologna and so you just imagine the latest headlines regarding the negative health effects of processed meat.

No matter your relationship with bologna, chances are that you have a few misconceptions surrounding this lunchmeat. Its past is more complicated and likely far fancier than you ever imagined, and it's anything but an all-American junk food. It's hardly an American classic at all if you remove the last century or so from the history books. Here's what you need to know regarding the false facts about bologna to set the story straight. More importantly, we'll get to the bottom of the actual truths surrounding the luncheon meat.