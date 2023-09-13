Aldi, At Long Last, Is Unveiling Its New Website

Aldi's website has long been touted as an inconvenience. It's difficult to navigate, impossible to shop online, and when you finally locate the product you want, there aren't any prices listed. This changes now, as a new version of the grocery store's website is now online, and many of the previous kinks have been worked out.

Aldi first announced its plans to rejuvenate its website in October 2022. The discount market teamed up with Spryker Systems – a commerce platform centered around innovation. In the beginning, the website was in beta mode, only available to a select number of shoppers. At the time, Spryker CEO Boris Lokschin revealed the rollout would occur in a "phased approach."

"The website is coming. As soon as we can get it here, we're going to have it here," Aldi's vice president of buying Scott Patton told Supermarket News. "And it will be a shoppable website, with prices, products — all of the things that consumers want." Now, it's finally here, and shoppers are in the midst of learning what's new.