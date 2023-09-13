We Can't Tell If Kraft Singles' Just Add Burger Campaign Is Brilliant Or Boring

It's clear that Kraft wants to use the promise of a free burger to stir up a bit of social media buzz. And we don't blame them: Just look at what the viral McDonald's Grimace Shake trend was able to accomplish for a simple milkshake. Still, the notion that you may or may not win a single plain burger from Uber Eats in a week may not be enough to get folks posting slices of American cheese to their Instagram grids. Is it wise to get hungry Kraft customers to do free advertising for your brand without actually promising anything in return? Absolutely. Will it really result in us seeing Kraft Singles all over our Instagram explore pages? Only time will tell, but on Kraft's part, it's certainly worth a shot. The company will only be out a few plain burgers in the end, either way.

Kraft's press release also includes a reminder that Kraft Singles are the ultimate cheese for melting on a burger. Of course, the company is marketing its own product, but American cheese is, in fact, known for how incredibly melty it can get. So, if all of this cheeseburger talk has put you in the mood for one, you may just want to whip up a few for dinner tonight — it'll probably be quicker than waiting for an Uber Eats order anyway.