The Viral McDonald's Grimace Shake Trend Is Feral

The release of Grimace's Birthday Shake has left a sticky, lavender-colored mark on the internet — possibly the earth's surface, too. The centerpiece of the vintage mascot's birthday meal has captivated us with its freakishly purple hue, creamy texture, and confusing flavor. The price of the shake varies state by state, though a viral TikTok trend jokes that those who try the beverage pay in other ways.

The franchise's milkshake was a surprising homage to the beloved but oft-neglected purple blob from Ronald McDonald's original set of characters. Formerly a ginormous, malevolent taste bud who stole milkshakes, this month Grimace finally got a shake of his own to celebrate his birthday. However, the festivities soon veered into dark absurdism.

It only took a couple of days after the menu item's June 12 release for the trend to really take off. It all started with a TikTok from user @thefrazmaz that featured them trying the shake for the first time and proclaiming "Happy Birthday Grimace!" Soon after, they were lying on the ground in a purple puddle. The trend escalated quickly, taking on a horror movie twist. Some pretended to be comatose after trying the shake while others became feral monsters. One shakily-filmed TikTok featured a person creeping through an abandoned building to find his ill-fated friend who'd just tried the beverage, finding him with lilac foam coming from his mouth and an ominous purple handprint on his chest. "He will be grim-missed," the caption read.