A Dutch Oven Can Easily Transform Into An Indoor Stovetop Smoker

Smoking food outdoors is a great cooking method that produces tender results and deep, rich flavors that only happen when food is cooked at low temperatures over wood. Although the process is long and slow, you can cheat a little and replicate those smoky flavors on your stovetop. All you need is a Dutch oven, wood chips, a steamer basket, and a disposable aluminum foil pan.

Dutch ovens are designed for outdoor and indoor use. Whether grilling, smoking, braising, or roasting, these versatile pots do it all. Traditionally, they are made of cast iron, but there are now enamel-coated versions that work just as well. It's important to note that enameled cast iron is prone to staining, which makes using tin foil on the bottom essential. If the food is fatty, a steamer basket can be used on top of the wood chips to catch drippings.

Like all cast iron pans, Dutch ovens are great conductors of heat, which makes them ideal for indoor smoking. They also distribute heat evenly and maintain a consistent temperature throughout cooking, even if removed from the heat source. Constant temperature is critical so the wood chips don't burn and the food cooks to the correct internal temperature.