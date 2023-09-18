Slow Cooker S'mores Bring The Campfire Classic To The Kitchen

The thrill of "roughing it" or unplugging to get away from the hectic pace of life can be a huge incentive for spending a weekend in the wilderness. However, the allure of a campout is much more than fulfilling the desire to escape. It's also about the camaraderie and the comfort food you share around a campfire. The radiating warmth draws friends close, and nothing tastes quite like it does when cooked over an open fire. This is particularly true with foods such as marshmallows and the ever-popular s'mores.

But there are also downsides to camping out. Weather, bugs, less-than-ideal sleeping conditions, no running water, and more can make the experience less than enjoyable for some. That doesn't mean you have to miss out on that camaraderie and comfort food. You can use your slow cooker to create a delightful s'mores-inspired dish you can enjoy without stepping outside. Just coat your slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray, add a layer of chocolate chips and a layer of marshmallows, and heat until the marshmallows melt. Now, you have a gooey dip that is perfect for graham crackers.