Slow Cooker S'mores Bring The Campfire Classic To The Kitchen
The thrill of "roughing it" or unplugging to get away from the hectic pace of life can be a huge incentive for spending a weekend in the wilderness. However, the allure of a campout is much more than fulfilling the desire to escape. It's also about the camaraderie and the comfort food you share around a campfire. The radiating warmth draws friends close, and nothing tastes quite like it does when cooked over an open fire. This is particularly true with foods such as marshmallows and the ever-popular s'mores.
But there are also downsides to camping out. Weather, bugs, less-than-ideal sleeping conditions, no running water, and more can make the experience less than enjoyable for some. That doesn't mean you have to miss out on that camaraderie and comfort food. You can use your slow cooker to create a delightful s'mores-inspired dish you can enjoy without stepping outside. Just coat your slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray, add a layer of chocolate chips and a layer of marshmallows, and heat until the marshmallows melt. Now, you have a gooey dip that is perfect for graham crackers.
Other ways you can use a slow cooker to create a s'mores-inspired treat
Another benefit of making s'mores indoors is that it gives you more options. When cooking s'mores in a slow cooker, you aren't limited to making them just one way. Several recipes combine graham crackers, chocolate, marshmallows, and more to make a tasty treat.
One creative option is to make a slow cooker s'mores chocolate cake. You can do this by mixing up your favorite chocolate cake mix and cooking it on top of a graham cracker crust inside your slow cooker. When it's done, add marshmallows and chocolate chips and cook until melted.
If you want to mix up the flavors a little, instead of making a chocolate cake or a chocolate and marshmallow dip, consider using cookie dough as a base. Chocolate chip cookie dough is a good option because it still gives you that chocolate ingredient. Add marshmallows, some crushed-up graham crackers, and a can of evaporated milk, and cook on low, stirring, until you reach the texture you desire.