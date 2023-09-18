The Halloween Hack That Turns Your Heart Cookies Into Ghosts In 2 Steps

As the spookiest time of year draws nearer and nearer, Halloween fans have been emerging from their summertime slumber to give us some of their best and most innovative techniques to get into the autumnal spirit! One hack from TikTok features a batch of easy-to-design ghost cookies bound to fill your guests with ghoulish glee.

The hack requires little more than basic baking materials and a heart-shaped cookie cutter left over from Valentine's Day. To get started, prepare your cookie dough as usual and use the heart-shaped cutter to assemble a batch of delicious treats. From there, cut the hearts in half directly down the middle and gently reshape the bottom point by bending it slightly outward, creating a figure that resembles a teardrop shape.

After you have your ghost shapes, bake as you would any other batch of cookies, and decorate using white frosting and any additional ghoulish flourishes or features. The resulting cookie features the iconic ghost in a sheet image, making it a perfect choice for any social event or Halloween party you plan to host this fall.