Reviews Are In: Costco's Carne Asada Bowl Is A Flop

Despite the cult following of many of Costco's items, its latest entry in the deli department has failed to please even the biggest super-fans of the wholesale grocery chain. The chain's carne asada bowls have garnered a host of bad press right off the bat from consumers sharing that the contents of the bowl fail to deliver on its promise.

The popular Instagram account @costcohotfinds posted about the bowl and many social media comments disparaged the product's preparation before even getting a chance to taste the pre-packaged heat-and-eat meal. Several expressed the sentiment that the meal doesn't actually constitute carne asada, which typically includes properly seasoned and charred skirt, flap, or flank steak. One commenter went as far as to say, "Looks like something I feed my dog when she's sick." Others who had tried the bowl themselves complained of a lack of seasoning overall, while somehow having too much cilantro.