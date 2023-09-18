25 Best Steakhouse Restaurants In Dallas
For any red-blooded Texan, steakhouses are as highly regarded as the cuts of beef they procure. They're more than just a style of restaurant — they're experiences, places where leggings and hoodies are unacceptable while cowboy hats are revered. They're places where cut-off shorts and sleeveless tops are a no-no but USDA prime cuts of steak and live-fire grills are a must. There's arguably no one who does steakhouse better than Texas, and nowhere in the state offers more opulent and higher-quality experiences than Dallas.
Whether you're seeking a highly marbled and exclusive cut of Wagyu beef or a Texas-born, -bred, and -butchered slab of steak, look no further than the city of Dallas to meet all of your mouth-watering steak and chop house needs. Be forewarned that reservations are often a must and dress codes are strictly enforced.
We've handpicked the best selection of steakhouses to choose from, including one establishment that's underground and evokes a speakeasy vibe, as well as a fine-dining experience that sits nearly 500 feet above the city. Sharpen your steak knives and fire up the grill because this list is sure to make your taste buds crave a juicy, flame-grilled steak.
1. Ocean Prime
Although the name may imply a seafood-dominant restaurant, Ocean Prime is a small nationwide chain that specializes in some of the best steaks in the country. The award-winning chain first planted roots in the Midwest and has now expanded to over a dozen states, including its uptown Dallas location located across from Rosewood Crescent Hotel. The company is based on philanthropic values, giving back to its communities through hunger relief, supporting educational opportunities, and clothing donations to families in need.
2. Lawry's The Prime Rib
If you're looking for an old-fashioned cut of prime rib that is big enough to serve an American college football team, look no further than Lawry's The Prime Rib steakhouse in Dallas. It's home to the Dallas cut, which is the pregame meal served to the annual Cotton Bowl Classic football game. This bone-in, super-thick slab of prime rib is the definition of salty, roasted beef. For the ultimate steakhouse experience, order the luxurious roasted prime rib and watch it be carved tableside. Don't plan your visit as a post-workout dinner as the restaurant has a strict dress code and does not allow patrons to wear beachwear, athletic gear, or flip-flops.
3. Stillwell's
Located in the Hotel Swexan in Dallas's swanky Harwood District, Stillwell's is the hotel's in-house steak restaurant and is open to guests and the public. The restaurant is most known for its Wagyu beef, which is sourced from a Japanese breed of cattle that is owned and raised locally by the Harwood Hospitality group. The high-end, premium beef is a nod to the storied past of Texas ranchers and their longtime dedication to raising the highest-quality beef possible. The seventh-floor, upscale restaurant prohibits patrons from wearing anything deemed too casual, such as shorts, t-shirts, athletic wear, or beach attire, so dress accordingly and in your finest steakhouse style.
4. Chamberlain's Steak and Chop House
Ranked among the top steakhouses in the country, Chamberlain's Steak and Chop House has been a Dallas institution since it opened in 1993. With multiple dining rooms and seating for up to 225 guests, Chamberlain's is the perfect restaurant to host a private event or reception. The opulent steakhouse is owned and operated by Chef Richard Chamberlain, who has been recognized as one of the best chefs in the United States by Wine Spectator, Zagat Guide, Bon Appétit, and Gourmet Magazine. There's also a VIP club available to frequent diners, which offers special promotions and discounts. Chamberlain's also offers guests the chance to pair their steak with a special cigar experience in its famed cigar room, and reservations for the exclusive experience are recommended.
5. Knife
Awarded "Best Steakhouse" in Dallas by D Magazine, Knife is certainly one of the best steakhouses in America. "Top Chef " contestant and James Beard award winner Chef John Tesar is at the helm of this acclaimed kitchen and is responsible for sourcing the best beef known to Texas. Over the years, Tesar has developed relationships with over 40 farmers and ranchers in Texas, and his menu showcases their seasonal crops and sustainable, locally sourced beef, pork, and lamb. Every oenophile will be delighted to peruse the wine list, which features over 300 bottles. The restaurant has an onsite sommelier available at all times to help guide guests.
6. Georgie
Georgie is more than a steakhouse — it's a visual, flavorful, and immersive experience on Travis Street in Dallas, Texas. The restaurant owners have poured time and energy into every detail at Georgie from the physical structure and ambiance of the restaurant to the garnishes that adorn the carefully procured plateware. The restaurant is architecturally stunning, and the food is nothing short of award-winning with a menu that is thoughtfully crafted and responsibly sourced. There's also a butcher shop attached to the restaurant where patrons may purchase high-quality cuts of meat and market goods, as well as sandwiches, coffee, and other breakfast and lunch items.
7. Morton's The Steakhouse
Located near downtown Dallas and the Dallas arts district, Morton's The Steakhouse has a storied reputation for its high-quality steaks and seafood, as well as its list of artisan wines and crafted cocktails. The restaurant is easily accessible by way of the historic McKinney Avenue trolley line and is adjacent to some of Dallas's luxury hotels including the Ritz-Carlton and The Rosewood Crescent Hotel.
Although Morton's The Steakhouse is considered more expensive than the average restaurant, the ticket for a slab of steak is justified by its high-quality, dry-aged, prime cuts of beef. The restaurant hosts a plethora of weekly and monthly events including wine tastings, tomahawk dinners, a discounted power hour, and new menu item samplings. Diners are encouraged to dress accordingly by following the restaurant's strict dress code.
8. Al Bernait's
With two locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Al Bernait's steakhouse is where events turn into memories and patrons become family. The world-class restaurant is known for its old-world wine selection that is carefully curated, as well as its high-quality menu. Tomahawk ribeyes, Wagyu New York strip steaks, and the famous Gearhart Ranch filet mignon are among the most popular cuts of steak on the menu. There's also an abundance of fresh seafood options available, and even a vegan section of the menu that features a seitan stir fry and grilled portabella enchiladas.
9. Dakota's Steakhouse
Open for four decades in the heart of downtown Dallas, Dakota's Steakhouse offers a unique, underground dining experience unlike any of its chop house competitors. The restaurant sits on a property that was once home to the First Dallas Baptist Church, and the provisions of the space prohibited any future establishment from selling alcohol on the premises. By digging a below-ground foundation for the restaurant, Dakota's were able to bypass the restriction and build a restaurant 18 feet below the street level. The space includes a five-tiered granite water wall, a lava rock fire pit, and a black granite bar. It's the perfect place for a romantic date night or private party.
Although cowboy hats, fedoras, religious and formal headwear are permitted, the restaurant does not allow baseball caps, leggings, athletic wear, open-toed shoes, frayed or ripped jeans, shorts of any kind, logo or large screen print t-shirts, hoodies, or overly provocative attire. There's also a strict no children under five years old policy, so if you're sensitive to screaming babies while dining, this is the upscale steakhouse for you.
10. Pappas Bros
The history of Pappas Bros steakhouse dates back to 1897 and can be seen, felt, and tasted in the restaurant's decor, waitstaff, and menu. The restaurant is built on the foundation of one man's dream, H.D. Pappas, who traveled from Greece to America in the late 1800s to provide a better life for his family. As a budding restaurateur, H.D. Pappas opened restaurants in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Texas and passed along his passion for the service industry to his family, namely his grandchildren, who have owned and operated Pappas Bros in Dallas and Houston since the 1970s.
11. Nick & Sam's
If you're craving sushi and steak but can't decide between the two, head on over to Nick & Sam's where you can dine on the best of both worlds. The steak, sushi, and chops house is run by famed restaurateur Phil Romano and his majority owner and general manager, Sam Romano. The kitchen is operated by James Beard Chef Samir Dhurandhar. Big names mean big accolades and recognition, and Nick & Sam's has been reviewed and featured in the New York Times, Southern Living, USA Today, Forbes Magazine, and The Dallas Morning News, and for good reason. The steakhouse serves up the best selection of high-quality Wagyu and Kobe beef and carefully sources its ingredients from local and sustainable Texas farmers and ranchers.
12. Bob's Steak & Chop House
With 15 steakhouses across the United States, including the flagship Dallas location on Lemmon Avenue, Bob's Steak & Chop House has earned its stellar reputation for being one of the best steakhouses in the country. Since opening its doors in 1993, the landmark Dallas restaurant is most known for its beef that is sourced from the Chicago-based Stock Yards Meat Packing Company, and cuts are hand-picked from the top 2% of USDA prime beef. Fans of the establishment or restaurateurs seeking a new business venture may join the franchise and open their own location.
13. Tango Room
Co-owners Tim Headington and Simon Roberts opened their passion project, Tango Room, in 2021 to rave reviews that claim this is one of Dallas's hotspots. Guests may choose to indulge in steak tartare, lobster corn dogs, foie gras, a selection of caviar, fresh seafood, a whole roasted Peking duck, and various cuts of bone-in, high-quality prime steaks alongside a world-class wine list. The 60-seat venue is located in the Dallas Design District's Decorative Center and the menu is carefully crafted to exceed the best of Dallas steakhouses.
14. Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse
As the only United States-based location, Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse is a South American restaurant specializing in South American-style cuisine that is named after a lyric from the song "A Media Luz" by famed Argentinian musician Carlos Gardel. The downtown Dallas location has been open since the late 1990s and is home to the most authentic Argentinian steakhouse experience in Texas.
The extensive menu features certified premium Wagyu beef sourced from Japan as well as American ranchers with Japanese-bred cattle. Other menu highlights include New Zealand lamb, Berkshire bone-in pork, whole grilled lobster, and king crab legs baked in truffle butter.
15. Harper's Steakhouse
In a sea of Texas-style steakhouses, Harper's Steakhouse sets itself apart with its globally inspired menu that seeks to transport diners with its flavors and international ingredients. Expect to wow your taste buds with unique flavors like wasabi, ponzu, and sweet chili garlic, as well as more traditional European seasonings like balsamic and fresh herbs as Executive Chef Rodman Shields draws inspiration from Asia, Europe, and South America.
Harper's Steakhouse is a highly coveted fine-dining experience that is welcome to all but not suitable for everyone. Children under 12 are discouraged from entering, and sweatpants, casual attire, ballcaps, and provocative attire are strictly prohibited. Admission is not guaranteed and is at the discretion of Harper's management.
16. Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse
Voted best steakhouse by The Dallas Morning News, Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse on Ross Avenue in Dallas is known for its high-quality cuts as well as menu transparency, where it showcases numerous Texas-based farmers and ranchers, as well as artisan bakers and cheesemakers. The beef is always hand-cut in house and is charred on a flat-top griddle. There's also a wide selection of wild game that may be sampled on a specialty trio platter.
Like many other steakhouses in Texas and beyond, there is a strict dress code, but children of any age are not prohibited. For frequent Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse diners, the restaurant offers an exclusive membership club where guests are offered rewards and discounts for spending their hard-earned cash.
17. Brass Ram
This newly opened steakhouse in the East Quarter neighborhood of Dallas is joining the ranks as one of the city's best places to indulge in a prime cut of juicy beef. The Brass Ram is open five nights per week and serves up some of the largest steaks and sides in the state. Masculine in its décor, ambiance, and menu offerings, the restaurant is adorned with sports-related trophies and trinkets and is as dark and dimly lit as it is mouth-watering.
The menu features traditional steakhouse staples like surf and turf, pigs in a blanket, a French dip sandwich, crab cakes, scallops, and Atlantic oysters on the half shell. There doesn't appear to be a dress code, and with a sports theme, we can only assume this is one of the few steakhouses in Dallas that will permit a ball cap at dinner.
18. Town Hearth
From the chandeliers that sparkle above every dining room table to the Ducati hanging above the bar to the elegantly designed bathrooms, Town Hearth screams luxury in every corner and detail of the restaurant. If the décor screams decadent, the carefully curated menu designed by Chef Nick Badovinus screams opulence with its superior ingredients and high price tag. Prime cuts of steak and chops are dry-aged and prepared over a seasoned white oak and mesquite charcoal live fire. They're priced up to $175. For a more reasonably priced experience frequented by bar patrons, there's a $26 cheeseburger made with Wagyu beef. Two Maine lobster dishes are priced at over $125 each and the sides are a la carte.
19. The Saint
Whether you consider yourself a saint or a sinner, The Saint steakhouse in the Lower Gaston District of Dallas gives off sin city vibes with a touch of Texas taste. Founded by Las Vegas-based Hooper Hospitality Concepts, The Saint offers a Vegas-inspired experience with its leather and velvet booths, flamboyant artwork, discreet location, and innovative menu. The mouthwatering dinner menu is where Texas steakhouse meets Italian fine dining, and every cut of steak includes the location it was sourced from, the majority of which are Texas-based. In lieu of the average happy hour, The Saint offers an oyster and caviar hour served alongside a Tito's martini or a glass of champagne.
20. The Capital Grille
Located inside the Crescent Hotel in downtown Dallas, The Capital Grille is part of a chain of high-end steakhouses that are dispersed throughout the country. Known for serving up hand-cut steaks that are dry-aged for 18 to 24 days, The Capital Grille is known for its high-quality ingredients, lavishly warm decor, and inviting and professional staff. Patrons are invited to visit the restaurant's Facebook page to find out about secret menu items, exclusive offers, and specialty dishes that won't be found anywhere on the actual menu.
21. Crown Block
The Crown Block in Dallas is unlike its competitors thanks to its one-of-a-kind location that offers jaw-dropping views of the Dallas skyline. Located in the 470-foot-tall Reunion Tower, Crown Block is the only restaurant in the city that offers 360-degree views of the bustling metropolis below. Highlighting steak, seafood, and a selection of plant-based options, The Crown sources only the finest ingredients from Texas farmers and cattle ranchers, as well as locally sourced seafood from the Gulf of Mexico. Start with freshly rolled sushi before moving on to its selection of Prime Beef, Texas Wagyu, and Japanese A5 Wagyu steaks. Finish the night off with a dessert bar selection that is sure to be a sweet ending to a memorable meal.
22. Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
Rarely is a restaurant as well done as Perry's Steakhouse and Grille, which has locations across the United States including in Miami, Nashville, Denver, Chicago, and the Park District in Dallas. What started as a meat market in Houston in 1979 has now transformed into a family-owned and -operated small chain of steakhouses. Each restaurant sources menu ingredients and meats from local farmers, and the restaurant features dine-in, curbside pick-up, and delivery. The Dallas location is a two-story architectural beauty with fireplaces, a spacious patio, and private dining rooms for more intimate experiences.
23. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Regarded as one of the "Sexiest Restaurants in the U.S.” by Zagat Guide, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse has been serving up an elegant and opulent experience in Dallas's Uptown for over four decades. The acclaimed establishment has garnered a slew of awards including best steakhouse in America from Business Insider, best steakhouse wine list from the New York Times, an award of excellence from the Wine Spectator, and more. Patrons are encouraged to make a reservation in advance, and a strict dress code must be adhered to and includes a bar on clothing with a bad odor.
24. Fearing's Restaurant
Author of The Texas Food Bible and celebrity Chef Dean Fearing is the owner and founder behind Fearing's Restaurant in downtown Dallas. Fearing came from humble beginnings as the son of a Kentucky innkeeper only to advance his career to become the "Father of Southwestern Cuisine." His style of simple, southern cooking with a Texas steakhouse twist is attributed to his grandmother, who taught him the joys of cooking from a young age. He's since gone on to win awards, as well as train other renowned chefs including Masterchef Judge Graham Elliot. His namesake steak and seafood house is a Dallas staple, and his award-winning tortilla soup is as popular as his selection of high-quality, mesquite-fire grilled steaks.
25. STK Steakhouse
Most steakhouses in Dallas are known for their ambiance as much as they are their juicy cuts of beef, and STK Steakhouse is no exception. The restaurant is known for its distinctive vibe as well as its impressive menu featuring hand-cut Angus beef. Aside from its unique dine-in experience, the restaurant also offers a subscription-based butcher market where customers may sign up for three-, six-, or 12-month plans that include dining credits, packets of signature STK steakhouse rubs, an STK apron, chef-curated cooking instructions, and most importantly, monthly cuts of STK quality steaks that arrive perfectly butchered and ready to cook at home.