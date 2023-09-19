Goat Water Is A Montserratian Dish With Multicultural Origins

Goat water is the Caribbean staple you've yet to hear of. As the name suggests, this dish contains goat, though it isn't thin like water; in actuality, it's a stew, and it's somewhere in the middle of the consistency scale. There's no rule determining which cut of goat meat must be used, just that it must come from a male goat. As a result, it's often a mixture of numerous parts along with herbs, spices, onions, tomatoes, breadfruit, dumplings, potatoes, and yams. Depending on the recipe, some of these ingredients are omitted or replaced.

In most variations, goat water is spicy. On its own, goat meat has a mild, gamey flavor with less fat than beef. These meats, such as lean beef, are sometimes undesirable because they're not naturally tender and juicy, but the other ingredients in goat water make up for any flavor loss. The preparation also matters, and in Montserrat, Antigua, and other Caribbean islands, the process must be conducted just right.