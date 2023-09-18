Should You Tamp Coffee Grinds When Using A Moka Pot?

While latte art and at-home espresso machines are relatively new, the moka pot is a coffee and espresso maker that was designed for the stovetop back in 1933. Since it was one of the first products that brought fancy espresso into people's homes, there was some trial and error that came with the unique invention. The product has Italian roots and its longevity speaks to the quality of this technique.

A moka pot has an hourglass shape with a handle. Water gets placed in the bottom compartment and a metal filter with added coffee grounds sits above it. Once the top compartment is secured into position, it gets placed on the hot stove. As it heats, the steam infuses with the grounds, creating a pressurized funnel that allows hot coffee to fill the top compartment.

While the grind of the coffee and roast of the bean are important factors, opinions differ when it comes to whether or not you should be tamping the coffee grounds in a moka pot. According to Bialetti, you should never press the grounds into the filter. Instead, you should fill the coffee grounds to the top, make the pile level, and leave space for water to easily pass through the grounds. Similarly, others find the tamping step unnecessary due to the pressure it creates inside the pot, which could lead to a very hot coffee explosion. Not to mention that this can over-extract the beans, which will leave you with bitter-tasting coffee.