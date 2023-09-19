Just Because You Can Cook An Egg With A Blow Dryer, Doesn't Mean You Should

You read that right: You can use a hair dryer to make an egg, but that doesn't mean it's a great idea. While the trend is making the rounds on TikTok, it's not a relatively new concept. People have been attempting cooking experiments with hair dryers and eggs since at least 2018. We're not sure what it is about an egg that makes people want to cook them on everything but the stove, but eggs have been cooked on the sidewalk as well as in the dishwasher, which might just take the prize for the weirdest way to boil an egg. So, of course, a hair dryer is fair game.

As several TikTok videos have pointed out, it's a fairly easy process. All you have to do is crack an egg in a pan and turn on the hair dryer. From there, it's a game of trying to not blow your egg yolks across the room while the egg starts to form. However, we at Mashed don't recommend this cooking method for a number of reasons, especially since its fairly easy to cook an egg on the stove. You can cook the perfect egg nine different ways (at least), and none of them involve a hair dryer.

Hair dryers are also unsanitary, and the last thing you want to do is use a device that's been around hair. According to Today, blow dryers, whether for hair or hands, can potentially circulate germs. However, there's a bigger reason you should reconsider trying this cooking method.