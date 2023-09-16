The Beloved Aldi Onion Chutney That Fans Like To Put On Pizza

Chutney is a condiment that shows up in many different forms throughout the world. In the U.S., we're most likely to think of it as a savory jam, but it usually falls somewhere between a jam and a pickle. The condiment is as versatile as hot sauce, and just a little bit gives extra flavor to just about any dish. Chutney can be spicy, sweet, or neutral, and once you've tried it, it's difficult to resist adding it to everything. And of course, caramelized onions are the magic ingredient that makes pretty much anything taste better. So when a Redditor discovered that Aldi had brought back its Onion Chutney, fans wasted no time in proclaiming all the ways they were going to use it, with pizza coming in at the top of the list.

"This is so good on small flatbread pizzas with roasted potatoes and goat cheese," commented one fan. When a skeptic replied "Potatoes on pizza?" the Redditor wrote back, "I was a nonbeliever til I tried it!!" The perfect topping for burgers, sandwiches, crackers, and especially pizza, Aldi's Onion Chutney is a sweet and savory caramelized onion spread that has arrived during the fall season over the years. Based on the positive reactions, the smart thing to do is scoop it up if you see it. Better yet, buy a few, because it doesn't seem to stay on the shelves long.