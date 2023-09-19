Apparently, One Pineapple Is Not A Single Fruit. Here's Why

Many people love the delicious taste of pineapple. But few of them know much about how their fruit salads, smoothies, and pineapple cocktails end up enhanced with this incredibly unique tropical fruit. In fact, it's not a single fruit at all!

Pineapples don't share any of the common characteristics of pines or apples. They are what's known as a multiple fruit, sometimes called a collective or composite fruit. They come to be when a plant puts out a cluster of flowers known as an inflorescence. Each flower produces its own separate berry-style fruit, which then all grow together as the pineapple develops, with the interior spaces becoming sweet and juicy, which is why pineapples are so beloved in recipes. You can see the remnants of these individual units in the circular-shaped pattern on a pineapple's exterior. Other common examples of multiple fruit include figs, mulberry, breadfruit, and jackfruit.

Composite fruits develop to allow plants to conserve resources when growing in nutrient-poor or water-scarce environments as well as to make it more effective for wild pollinators to access many flowers at once. They also allow efficient seed dispersal if bigger animals eat an entire large fruit with many seeds instead of only a few smaller ones.