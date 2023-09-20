The Smoky Case For Cooking Chicken In A Panini Press

Cooking chicken can be a bit of a hassle, especially on those weekday nights when your schedule feels more crowded than ever. However, you can hold off on popping that TV dinner into the microwave. If you own a panini press, you can easily cook up some chicken breasts.

That's right: You can use a panini press to make far more than just sandwiches. There are all sorts of amazing foods you can cook using the handy kitchen invention, and chicken happens to be one of them. The panini press helps solve a couple of issues when it comes to cooking this meat. For one, it's recommended that you sear chicken before baking as that helps it lock in the flavor, leading to a juicier piece of meat. With the panini press, your chicken will cook from both sides. This will leave your meat with a beautiful crust that gives your finished dish a nice crunch and an extra boost of savory flavor.

Grilling your chicken on a panini press will give you all the texture of using an outdoor grill in the convenience of your own kitchen. This is particularly beneficial on rainy days or during the colder months when backyard barbecues are just a summer memory. Take your panini press on the road next time you go on a trip and have fresh grilled chicken wherever your travels take you.