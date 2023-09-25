Tantanmen Ramen Recipe

Tantanmen ramen is a Japanese dish that recipe developer Patterson Watkins compares to Sichuan dan dan noodles, describing it as "a fiery, savory, and well balanced bowl of ramen." One interesting addition to the standard ramen broth is soy milk, which Watkins says helps "soothe the palate" from the two rather incendiary ingredients in this recipe: spicy bean paste and a drizzle of chili oil that goes over the top. In addition to the bean paste, the ramen broth is flavored with rice wine along with garlic, ginger, and green onions (AKA scallions), an aromatic trio of ingredients that Watkins says "all pair harmoniously" with this "slurp-worthy" bowl of noodle soup.

While this recipe does not really lend itself to being made ahead of time — as ramen noodles can become mushy if left to soak in broth too long — Watkins does say that the other individual components, such as the seasoned pork and soup base, can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days. That way, if you only want a single serving of this dish, you can simply boil up a ramen noodle packet, heat up the broth and meat, and add the toppings (also prepped in advance) to build yourself a made-to-order noodle bowl.