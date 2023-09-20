Nutella Icebox Cake Features A Nostalgic Childhood Cookie

All in all, Nutella icebox cake is delicious and incredibly simple to make. First, you'll want to whip up some heavy cream by hand or in a standing mixer. Some might take a shortcut and use Cool Whip here, but trust us, whipping the cream yourself makes all the difference. When you've created the trademark stiff peaks, you can begin layering your icebox cake. It's best to use a loaf pan rather than a baking dish to maximize the height and layers.

After spreading an even layer of homemade whipped cream on the bottom, you can begin to add on the Chips Ahoy cookies — preferably dunking them in milk first to help soften them a bit. After your first cookie mosaic is complete, you can spread on however thick or thin a layer of Nutella as you'd like. From here, you repeat the layering steps until you've filled up the pan or run out of cookies and Nutella — whichever comes first. Just make sure to finish with a layer of whipped cream. Any remaining cookies can be saved and crumbled into a garnish. After this, all you have to do is cover the cake and freeze it for at least 3 hours. If you don't feel like making a Nutella icebox cake yourself, you can check your local bakery or grocery store — though you're probably more likely to find more classic versions of icebox cake before this one.