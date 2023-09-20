Which Coffeemaker Is For You? Keurig Vs. Nespresso

Coffeemakers have come a long way since the ones our parents used to use. Rather than having barebones machines without any frills or digital features, we now have Wi-Fi-connected devices that we can program from our phones and settings that allow us to choose whether we make an iced coffee, an espresso, or a plain old hot brewed coffee.

Keurig and Nespresso are two industry-leading names that we can certainly thank for all the features they've brought to modern coffeemakers. From models that heat up instantly to brew a delicious cup of coffee in mere seconds to appliances that craft carafes as reliably as a single cup, it's never been easier to skip morning coffee runs and enjoy freshly brewed beans from the comfort of home.

But which brand takes the cake — er, coffee — when it comes to results? We dug into the details to uncover the ultimate winner in the battle of Keurig versus Nespresso.