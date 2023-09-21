Costco Is A One-Stop Shop For Your Road Trip

There are many reasons why people love Costco, from the free samples to the bulk items and the amazing deals you can find on foods like rotisserie chicken. Not to mention, Costco is one of the few places that will have Halloween and Christmas decor in August. For those who love embracing all the seasons with festive decorations, Costco is like an adult playground.

The convenience of Costco is also unmatched, especially if you are planning to travel, because they have just about everything you could need all in one place. Whether you are taking a road trip to visit friends, family, or driving to a vacation destination, there is a good chance you can find all the necessities and more during one trip to Costco.

While it may seem obvious, a road trip isn't possible without a vehicle, and Costco Travel offers rental cars with special rates for their members, plus added benefits like free additional drivers and annual rewards for exclusive members. You'll also need to fill up your car for the long drive and Costco gas prices are hard to beat. But that's just the start of what the bulk store giant can offer for your road trip convenience.