Costco's Kirkland Champagne Can Hold Its Own Against Bougie Veuve Clicquot

Many of us relish each trip to Costco for one aisle and one aisle only — the wine and spirits. Costco offers Kirkland Signature brand liquor at bargain prices, and in true Costco fashion, often in huge sizes or even bulk offerings. But even with a love for Kirkland's vodka, whiskey, and even cheap wines, would you trust their Champagne to stand up against the bougie giant known as Veuve Clicquot? Some wine enthusiasts offer a resounding yes.

Costco's Kirkland Signature Brut Champagne is made up of chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot meunier grape varietals, and of course, it actually comes from the Champagne region of France. Sound familiar? That's the exact varietal combo found in Veuve Clicquot. And while Costco's version clocks in at about $20 per bottle, which is certainly more expensive than your average Cook's or Barefoot bubbly, it's just a fraction of the cost of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, which retails for about $55. And many wine enthusiasts say the Kirkland version's taste and bubble size are just as good as Veuve Clicquot's, with some going so far as to say Costco's product is even better.